Gardner-Johnson donates $20,000 to Bills training-staff graduate student

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson drew attention during a Twitch stream Thursday at training camp when he announced a $20,000 donation to a graduate student working with the team’s athletic training staff. The contribution, made through his Ceedy Cares Foundation, was intended to help cover half of the student’s $40,000 in loans.

Gardner-Johnson said on the stream, “I’m helping somebody that’s helping me. … She helps us on the field, right? Keeps us fresh.” The player confirmed the gift after making sure the student could accept it, and the second-year graduate student at the University of Cincinnati thanked him on camera.

The graduate student was assisting the Bills during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Gardner-Johnson noted the intern was present only for camp and said, “So, why not repay with respect? You don’t know what people going through.” His Twitch broadcasts have received significant attention since camp opened.

Coach Joe Brady asked Gardner-Johnson not to stream from the team locker room or training room while live, a request Brady called “not an issue” during his Wednesday news conference. Gardner-Johnson told reporters he would comply and would not stream from those locations.

During Saturday’s practice, the eight-year veteran sustained a right leg injury. Tests later identified the problem as a lower calf strain, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gardner-Johnson, 28, is a projected starter who signed with the Bills this offseason on a one-year deal.