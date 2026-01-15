Gary Neville: Michael Carrick Not a Long-Term Solution at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has expressed his opinion that Michael Carrick should not continue in charge of Manchester United beyond the current season. Carrick, who has been serving in a managerial role with the club, stepped in to lead the team on an interim basis following recent changes in the coaching staff.

Neville, speaking publicly, shared his admiration for Carrick’s contributions but emphasized that the club needs a more permanent and long-term solution to restore its competitive success. According to Neville, while Carrick may offer short-term stability, Manchester United should explore other managerial options to build long-term progress.

Carrick, a former midfielder for Manchester United, has been part of the club’s coaching setup since retiring from professional football. He assumed temporary managerial duties amid ongoing efforts by club leadership to identify a permanent head coach. Under his guidance, the team has shown moments of improvement, prompting discussions among fans and analysts about his future in the role.

Neville, who won numerous titles with United during his playing career and has maintained a prominent profile as a football analyst, pointed out that the club has experienced frequent changes in leadership in recent years. He argued that it is essential for United to make a strategic managerial appointment that can lead the club back to sustained competitiveness in both domestic and European competitions.

This latest commentary adds to the ongoing debate surrounding Manchester United’s direction and long-term planning. The club is reportedly conducting an international search for managerial candidates and assessing various profiles to find a candidate aligned with its footballing philosophy.

As the season progresses, Carrick remains at the helm and will aim to guide the team through its upcoming fixtures. His future beyond the current campaign, however, appears uncertain, with pressure mounting for the club to appoint a long-term manager capable of meeting its ambitions.