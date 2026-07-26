Gavin Lee urges caution over Timor-Leste as Singapore seek second ASEAN win

SINGAPORE — Singapore coach Gavin Lee warned supporters not to assume an easy afternoon against Timor-Leste when the Lions visit Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday, despite the East Timorese suffering a 7-0 defeat to Vietnam in the ASEAN Championship opener and Singapore opening Group A with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Cambodia.

Lee said the Vietnam scoreline did not tell the full story, noting Timor-Leste had held possession and caused problems before Vietnam’s quality produced a flurry of goals. ‘It doesn’t matter how we win, as long as we win,’ Lee said, adding that the size of Vietnam’s victory should not be allowed to ‘write the story’ and that his players must be cautious.

Singapore will also aim to tighten areas that showed vulnerability against Cambodia, where Ilhan Fandi’s stoppage-time winner in the 11th minute secured the three points. Lee pointed to moments in the second half when the team was found wanting on the final pass inside the attacking third.

On risks from quick transitions, Lee warned of a ‘ping-pong game’ if both sides are left open while committing men forward. He said the team had identified chances to exploit space and had been taking risks in pursuit of goals, but must execute better to turn those opportunities into scoring chances.

Selection for the striker role remains a subplot. Shawal Anuar started and opened the scoring against Cambodia, while Ilhan Fandi, who came on to produce the match-winner, sat alongside Lee at the pre-match news conference. Ilhan said the winner was a ‘morale booster’ and that he welcomes pressure, but echoed the coach’s view that Timor-Leste ‘have improved massively’ and that Singapore must remain mindful of the opposition.