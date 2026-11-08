Geno Smith outperforms Justin Fields for Jets, but wins remain scarce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jets’ decision to swap Justin Fields for Geno Smith has yielded clearer quarterback play, but not many more victories. According to ESPN, the team viewed Smith as a competent 36-year-old “bridge” quarterback after trading Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

Smith has played virtually the same number of snaps (494) as Fields did last season (501) and leads in several passing measures, according to ESPN: QBR (59.7 to 39.2), completion percentage (69.0 to 62.7), passing yards (1,913 to 1,259) and touchdown passes (12 to 7). Smith has three interceptions to Fields’ one and is averaging 7.7 air yards per attempt, a yard more than Fields.

The two quarterbacks differ in mobility and protection numbers: Fields had more rushing yards (383 to 46) but also more sacks (27 to 23). Coach Aaron Glenn praised Smith’s aggressiveness on play-action, saying, “[He’s] really just finding his rhythm on who he is and what he does best.” Rookie Cade Klubnik, who has yet to play a snap, said he embraced Smith after a recent loss and is learning from Smith’s “fine-tuned” study schedule and preparation habits.

Viewed through a financial lens, the swap has been favorable for the Jets, according to ESPN. The team acquired Smith in a late-round pick swap and is paying him $3.3 million for one year while the Las Vegas Raiders are owed $16.2 million. Fields made $20 million last season and is costing the Jets another $8 million this year after being traded to the Chiefs, who are paying $3 million; Fields was dealt for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The biggest caveat is wins. The Smith-led Jets are 2-6, averaging 21.3 points per game, while the team was 2-7 in Fields’ starts, averaging 20.2 points. According to ESPN, the Jets have five one-score losses (tied for the league lead), including four games where Smith had a chance to take the lead or tie the game in the fourth quarter, underscoring continued struggles in high-leverage situations.