George Kittle completes 243-day comeback from torn Achilles

According to ESPN, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle completed a 243-day recovery from a torn right Achilles suffered Jan. 11 in the NFC wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Dr. Neil ElAttrache performed the repair on Jan. 14, and Kittle pursued a plan to be available for Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia.

Eight weeks after surgery, at 5:30 a.m. on a late March morning at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Kittle was seen performing toe-strengthening work such as picking up a towel, a detail noted by teammates including fullback Kyle Juszczyk. ESPN reported the episode as an example of Kittle’s disciplined, day-to-day approach to rehab.

Kittle split his rehabilitation between physical therapists Heather Milligan in Los Angeles and Jorge Rojas, DPT, in Nashville, while maintaining regular check-ins with the 49ers. ElAttrache and the medical staff devised the accelerated blueprint; Milligan told ESPN Kittle’s personality and focus were a major factor in the result and said, ‘You’ve got the best patient in the world.’

Three days after the injury, Kittle asked ElAttrache whether he could make the planned golf trip in eight weeks and whether a Week 1 return was possible. ElAttrache told him he ‘had a chance’ and that returning by Week 1 was possible, but emphasized strict adherence to Milligan’s instructions. ESPN reported the tear was high near the soleus muscle, which meant ElAttrache did not need to drill into Kittle’s heel and that the higher location allowed superior blood flow to aid healing.

The usual recovery range for an Achilles rupture is eight months to a year, and a June 2026 Michigan State study published in the Physician and Sportsmedicine Journal found only 27.1 percent of NFL players return to pre-injury performance levels. After shaking off rust in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Kittle has totaled 10 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the past two weeks, the second-most receiving yards among tight ends over that span, according to ESPN.