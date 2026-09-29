George Kittle’s 243-day return from a torn Achilles

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — George Kittle completed a 243-day recovery from a torn right Achilles that he suffered in a Jan. 11 NFC wild-card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN. The 49ers tight end had surgery on Jan. 14, and his rehab timeline stretched from that date to a return in Week 1.

The recovery combined meticulous daily work and a coordinated medical plan devised with Los Angeles surgeon Dr. Neil ElAttrache and physical therapists in Los Angeles and Nashville, Heather Milligan and Jorge Rojas respectively, according to ESPN. Kittle spent early mornings rehabbing at unconventional moments, including a late March trip to Bandon Dunes where he worked on foot dexterity by picking up a towel with his toes as part of his program, ESPN reported.

Kittle’s tear was high up near the soleus muscle, a location ElAttrache said reduced the need to drill into the heel and allowed better blood flow to aid healing, per ESPN. The surgeon told Kittle he had a chance to return for Week 1 if he followed the rehab plan and adhered to Milligan’s protocols. Milligan described Kittle as exceptionally dedicated and well suited to the demands of the recovery.

The typical return to play after an Achilles tear can take eight months to a year, and a June 2026 Michigan State University study published in the Physician and Sportsmedicine Journal found that only 27.1 percent of NFL players return to pre-injury performance levels. Despite those odds, Kittle has re-established himself early this season, totaling 10 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the two weeks after the opener against the Rams, the second-most receiving yards among tight ends over that span, according to ESPN.

The 49ers tight end turned a detailed medical blueprint into an accelerated comeback through focused daily work, regular check-ins with his medical team and strict adherence to the recovery program, according to ESPN. The result was an on-field return that unfolded 243 days after the playoff injury.