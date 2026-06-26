Ghana embrace pragmatic Queiroz system as World Cup knockouts near

Ghana fullback Marvin Senaya dismissed critics of the Black Stars’ more pragmatic style under head coach Carlos Queiroz, insisting the squad is focused on results as it closes in on a place in the World Cup Last 32. Ghana have four points from two matches following a 0-0 draw with England in Foxborough and were one of only four teams at the tournament not to concede in their opening two games, according to ESPN.

Queiroz, who was appointed in April, has implemented a safety-first approach that has seen Ghana defend in fixed lines—whether in a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-5-1—reduce space, close passing channels and trust a low block. The West Africans have adapted to the system and shown confidence that the method can deliver deep progress in the tournament.

Not all Ghanaian purists have welcomed the shift away from the country’s traditionally attack-minded reputation; some have likened the style to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. Senaya shrugged off those comparisons, saying the players care most about outcomes. “We don’t care what people say,” he told ESPN. “The most important thing is that we have four points and we’ll potentially qualify for the Last 32. It’s not always the most beautiful football that wins … the most important, is the outcomes,” Senaya said to ESPN.

Former England midfielder Paul Scholes described similar defensive methods from his experience with Queiroz on his ‘The Good, The Bad & The Football’ podcast, calling it a “carbon copy” of teams defending deep with “no gaps anywhere.” Ghana conceded 30 shots across the two matches but largely neutralised opponents; Caleb Yirenkyi scored a 94th-minute winner against Panama, while chances against England were affected by a series of contentious refereeing decisions, according to ESPN.

The Black Stars will progress automatically if they avoid defeat against Croatia in their final group game, and their four points may already be sufficient depending on other results. “We haven’t surpassed expectations,” Senaya added, saying the squad understands its quality and sees room to progress, according to ESPN. Centreback Jerome Opoku also summarized the immediate objective: “Our plan was to keep a clean sheet and get a goal,” he told ESPN.