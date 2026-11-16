Gianni Infantino appears set for formality of fourth FIFA term

Gianni Infantino has spent the international break touring member associations in Beirut, Doha and Manila as part of what the report describes as a victory lap in a campaign to secure a fourth term as FIFA president. The 56-year-old Swiss-Italian has led world football since 2016, and the report says those visits — complete with FIFA-funded pitch openings, handshakes with political leaders and public embraces with celebrities such as Manny Pacquiao — have been used to add votes to his tally.

Europe’s governing body, UEFA, and several of the sport’s most powerful associations sought to unseat Infantino earlier this year, the report states, but their effort failed to shift the balance of support. All 211 FIFA member associations still must cast ballots, with the official vote scheduled for March 18 at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, according to the report.

The report recounts a string of controversies that have dogged Infantino, including his secret plan to raise $20 billion through a partial sale of future World Cups known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). It says Infantino offered member associations an immediate $20 million payment in August if they accepted the proposal by mid-September, a move that ultimately failed to secure approval.

Other contentious decisions cited by the report include the fast-track 2024 award of the 2034 men’s World Cup to Saudi Arabia, the reduction of Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-match suspension to a single match with the remainder deferred, creation of a FIFA Peace Prize awarded to former President Donald Trump, and Infantino’s public remark to the media to “chill” when questioned about a Somali referee being denied a U.S. visa. The report also notes that Folarin Balogun’s World Cup suspension for a red card was overturned after a call from Trump to Infantino.

Despite those episodes, the report says no prominent figure in world football has managed to mount a credible challenge. Former player Ramon Vega has declared his intention to run but, the report adds, does not meet FIFA’s candidate criteria requiring two of the past five years working in football. The report concludes that, even with a deadline for submissions looming on Wednesday, Infantino’s re-election already appears all but assured.