After a 21-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 2 that dropped Miami to 2-5, coach Erik Spoelstra restrained his public criticism, saying he was trying not to rant. The defeat was described in the locker room as rock bottom, with concerns centered on defensive effort and trust. Offensively, the early-season fit between new addition Giannis Antetokounmpo and long-time starter Bam Adebayo drew scrutiny after Adebayo posted single-digit scoring in two of the Heat’s first four defeats.

Despite the rough start and a roster reshaped by the blockbuster acquisition, the Heat maintained the situation was salvageable. Antetokounmpo said the team had the necessary pieces and that once things clicked the Heat could be disruptive. Since the lopsided loss to the Lakers, Miami has won six of seven games, the first three against bottom-tier opponents and the more recent victories coming by double digits over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, according to ESPN.

Antetokounmpo has produced at an MVP-caliber level, averaging 28.3 points and ranking behind only Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama in scoring, according to ESPN. After an early stretch affected by the roster turnover required to land Antetokounmpo, the Heat appear to have found a functioning formula around him just ahead of Wednesday night’s meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Bucks arrive tied for the league’s worst record at 1-13, according to ESPN.

Questions remain about Miami’s margin for error, given that several key contributors from recent seasons are now in Milwaukee and the Heat have limited avenues to further upgrade the roster. The front office, which has hung three championship banners, accepted that acquiring a top-five player like Antetokounmpo required addressing other roster needs later. “The difficult thing is getting guys like Giannis,” a Heat source said. “When you can get those kind of guys — a top-five player in the league — you grab it with both hands and figure out the rest afterward.”

Two nights after the Lakers loss, Miami yielded 67 first-half points to the LA Clippers and trailed by 15 at the break. The team responded after halftime with sharper defensive activity, highlighted by Antetokounmpo’s disruptive playmaking reminiscent of his Defensive Player of the Year form. Spoelstra noted the team had “earned their ice,” pointing to a level of effort the Heat had not shown consistently earlier in the season.