Giannis traded to Heat, latest star to leave long-time team

Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up for the Miami Heat in the 2026-27 season after the Milwaukee Bucks traded the 13-year Buck late Monday night. Antetokounmpo spent his first 13 seasons in Milwaukee, where he became the face of the franchise, earned ten consecutive All-Star selections and helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA title over the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Changing teams after becoming a franchise icon is not unprecedented. Several all-time greats left clubs where they spent a decade or more, often ending long, defining chapters of their careers elsewhere.

Michael Jordan spent 16 NBA seasons and helped the Chicago Bulls to six championships (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998). Jordan retired in October 1993, briefly pursued baseball, then returned to the NBA in March 1995. After a second retirement in January 1999, he joined the Washington Wizards’ front office in January 2000 and later signed as a player in September 2001, finishing his final NBA game on April 16, 2003 with the Wizards.

Patrick Ewing made his name with the New York Knicks, averaging 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks during his time in New York and appearing in 11 All-Star games. Ewing left after 15 seasons when he requested a trade and played one season with the Seattle SuperSonics, then one with the Orlando Magic before retiring in 2002. Hakeem Olajuwon spent 17 seasons with the Houston Rockets, earning 12 All-Star and All-NBA selections, two NBA championships, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and one MVP; he was traded to the Toronto Raptors before the 2001 season and played one year there before retiring.

Tony Parker, a 2001 draft pick of the San Antonio Spurs and a six-time All-Star, spent 17 seasons in San Antonio and won four championships (2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014) before signing a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets ahead of 2018-19 and retiring after one season in July 2019. Klay Thompson spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, helping them to four titles, before joining the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade in the summer of 2024.

According to the report, Antetokounmpo is the latest high-profile player to leave the team where he rose to stardom after a decade-plus run.