Giants acquire J.J. McCarthy — can he turn it around in New York?

After Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the New York Giants moved to add quarterback depth. Jameis Winston has averaged 4.7 yards per attempt and completed 51% of his passes since inheriting the starting job, and with Jake Haener the only other quarterback on the roster, the team traded a fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for J.J. McCarthy.

Once viewed as the Vikings’ quarterback of the future after Minnesota traded up to select him in the first round of the 2024 draft, McCarthy’s standing in Minnesota eroded quickly. He was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in his NFL debut in an opening-week win over the Bears, but the Vikings grew frustrated with his inability to work all areas of the field, operate within the offense and avoid negative plays, according to Bill Barnwell.

Barnwell wrote that the market for the Giants was QB3s, not QB2s, making McCarthy a clear target, and that landing a fifth-round pick for McCarthy was an obvious call for the Vikings. The trade also saved Minnesota roughly $4.6 million over the next two years and provided some draft capital back to the organization.

McCarthy is still young — 23 years old and younger than Ty Simpson, whom the Rams took with a first-round pick this year — and his move to New York follows a recent NFL trend of quarterbacks finding second or third acts. Barnwell cited names such as Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, Malik Willis and Baker Mayfield as examples of players enjoying varying levels of success after early setbacks.

Barnwell also pointed to Bo Nix as an example of a quarterback who improved after a slow start. Nix completed 60.1% of his passes, averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and threw one touchdown against four interceptions in his first four starts, then progressed to a level around a league-average starter, completing more than 68% of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt and throwing 28 touchdowns against eight picks. The trade, Barnwell wrote, makes sense for both organizations, but whether McCarthy can revive his career in New York remains to be seen.