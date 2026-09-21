Giants head to Los Angeles after Week 1 offensive statement

The New York Giants travel to Los Angeles for Monday Night Football after a Week 1 victory that featured a productive offensive debut, according to the report. New-look Giants beat division rival Dallas 28-20, controlling much of that matchup despite the single-digit final margin.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart completed a career-best 70.3 percent of his passes, throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and added 54 rushing yards on 11 attempts (4.9 yards per carry), according to the report. The ground game also showed physicality, with Cam Skattebo rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown, capped by an end-zone backflip.

The Los Angeles Rams stumbled in their opener, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia and seeing Matthew Stafford’s 17-game touchdown streak snapped, according to the report. Stafford finished with 155 passing yards and a 61.2 quarterback rating. The Rams relied more on the run: Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 95 rushing yards and the team’s lone score before they were scripted out of the contest.

Injury questions surround both clubs. Myles Garrett is on injured reserve with a knee issue, Aaron Donald’s return remains uncertain and Rams receiver Puka Nacua is listed as questionable with a groin issue, according to the report. The report also notes key injuries to the Giants’ secondary. Los Angeles returns home with 10 days to prepare, a logistical advantage over the visiting Giants.

Coaching approaches are expected to contrast. The Giants, in the view outlined by the report, will build on a possession-focused plan emphasizing long drives and efficient passing under John Harbaugh. Sean McVay is expected to counter with an up-tempo attack aimed at getting Davante Adams and other available pass catchers involved downfield.