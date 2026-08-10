Giants leave West Virginia camp with offensive progress, defensive strides

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The New York Giants wrapped 12 days and 10 practices in West Virginia in their first summer under coach John Harbaugh. The team combined a secluded training schedule with group activities at the Greenbrier, including dinners, golf and a trip to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Quarterback Jaxson Dart said the setting helped focus the team on football and build connections off the field: “football is the main thing, and that’s how it should be in training camp.”

The Giants spent the camp installing a hybrid offense that blends elements from Harbaugh’s Baltimore system, Matt Nagy’s Kansas City concepts, Greg Roman’s run designs and Brian Callahan’s West Coast ideas. Dart is adjusting to more under-center work and altered footwork, and coaches used the time to learn which aspects of the scheme suit the roster. Dart summarized the process: “You’re getting a big install each and every day,” he said.

On the whole, the offense showed incremental improvement through corrections during camp. The report noted the offensive line performed well in practice, and the team expects the offense to benefit when wide receiver Malik Nabers returns, which the report described as likely.

Defensive additions emphasized length and physicality in the middle of the field. Harbaugh added Tremaine Edmunds and Arvell Reese, both listed at 6-foot-4, and the pair frequently disrupted throws to the second level. Edmunds served as a vocal presence and signal-caller for the unit, while both linebackers routinely got their hands on passes during practice. General manager Joe Schoen said their physicality will be important in addressing last season’s run defense, when the Giants allowed a league-worst 5.3 yards per carry. Edmunds said, “Hopefully more interceptions than tipped balls, but we’re going to get our hands on them.”

Several position battles emerged in West Virginia. Odell Beckham Jr. showed he can contribute when healthy and earned some first-team reps, but he faces competition for a final receiver spot from Braxton Berrios, who added value as a returner, and Dalen Cambre, who made plays and showed special teams upside. Harbaugh rotated defensive backs heavily, with Paulson Adebo and Greg Newsome II starting the summer with the first unit, while Deonte Banks earned first-team opportunities after a strong camp. Harbaugh called the competition “absolutely” competitive.