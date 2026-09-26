Giants’ offense to shift with Jameis Winston replacing Jaxson Dart

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants installed nearly 300 plays in training camp, offensive lineman Jon Runyan said, after offensive coordinator Matt Nagy earlier noted the team had only installed about half its plays several weeks into camp. Nagy added the system was designed to support multiple styles so personnel changes would not force a complete overhaul.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart had been a central part of the offense before suffering a knee injury in Week 2 and being placed on injured reserve. Dart’s mobility factored into the run game; he had 54 rushing yards in the season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. Jameis Winston replaced Dart and, in the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, had two rushes for one yard while trying to escape a sack.

The most notable change with Winston at quarterback will be a reduction in quarterback runs and RPO-type plays. “We did have a lot more Jaxson-driven-type quarterback runs,” Runyan said. “Jameis is a gunslinger, obviously. So we’re going to run our offense from a run point how I expect we have been through those two games. From a [quarterback] standpoint, a little bit different.” Harbaugh described the adjustment as more of a “lane change” than a wholesale shift.

Coach John Harbaugh has emphasized the Giants’ identity as a big, physical team and said the plan remains to establish a power running game while taking shots downfield. “Well, he can throw it,” Harbaugh said of Winston. “He’s a big, strong, passing quarterback. … His strengths are evident. So that’s what you build around.”

The change projects to benefit the running backs. Cam Skattebo emerged as the lead back, handling 67% of the running back carries in the first two weeks, with Devin Singletary, Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. following on the depth chart. Nagy said fullback Patrick Ricard needs to play more, and Skattebo — who had 16 touches in the 28-6 loss to the Rams and said he felt good physically — welcomed an expanded role. Tight end Isaiah Likely had quickly become Dart’s go-to receiver before the injury.