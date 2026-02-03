Giants to Hire Matt Nagy as Offensive Coordinator

The New York Giants are set to name Matt Nagy as their new offensive coordinator, according to sources who spoke with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nagy, who brings a wealth of NFL experience as both a head coach and coordinator, will step into a key role on the Giants’ coaching staff as the team looks to improve its offensive performance.

Nagy most recently served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he contributed to one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021. During his first season in Chicago, Nagy led the Bears to a 12-4 record and earned AP NFL Coach of the Year honors. However, subsequent seasons saw mixed results, and he was eventually let go following the 2021 campaign.

His new role with the Giants marks a significant addition to the team’s offensive brain trust. The Giants have faced challenges on offense in recent seasons, ranking near the bottom of the league in several statistical categories. Head coach Brian Daboll will look to Nagy to help revitalize the unit, particularly in developing quarterback play and enhancing the passing game.

Nagy is known for his creative play designs and adaptability, traits that have served him well in previous roles. In Kansas City, he worked closely with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, helping to manage game plans and install schemes that maximized the strengths of the offense. The Giants will hope he can bring a similar impact to their unit.

Details of Nagy’s contract have not been disclosed, and the team has yet to make an official announcement. His hiring reflects the organization’s commitment to reshaping the offensive side of the ball and building sustained success. It remains to be seen how Nagy’s influence will be felt on the field, but his experience and familiarity with high-powered offenses make him a notable addition to Big Blue’s staff.