Giants weigh Winston vs. J.J. McCarthy for start at Houston

According to ESPN, the New York Giants must choose between veteran Jameis Winston and recently acquired J.J. McCarthy for Sunday’s road game at the Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox). Coach John Harbaugh declined to make a decision Monday; the team scheduled a meeting Tuesday and its first practice Wednesday. The Giants are 3-2-1.

Winston took over after Jaxson Dart sustained a season-ending knee injury in the second quarter of the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in four starts. Sunday against the New Orleans Saints was his first loss in four starts, and the Giants are 2-1-1 with him as the starter. According to ESPN, only seven quarterbacks have thrown more touchdown passes than Winston during that span.

Winston has developed timing with top targets Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely despite an inconsistent ground game; the Giants rank 22nd, averaging 3.8 yards per carry over the past four games. Nabers has three straight 100-yard games, and Likely has 383 receiving yards, less than 100 yards shy of his career high. “We all believe in Jameis,” fullback Patrick Ricard said.

Concerns include turnovers and overall efficiency: Winston’s four interceptions are tied for the fifth most since he became the starter, and his 45.6 QBR ranks 22nd among 30 qualifying quarterbacks, according to ESPN. His four starts came against teams with a combined 6-17-1 record, and the Giants face a more difficult slate ahead that includes the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN, McCarthy provided a glimpse of upside in his brief Sunday appearance, throwing for 243 yards and leading three scoring drives in less than 12 minutes. Harbaugh said, “I thought he came in there and did a heck of a job given the circumstances.” The element of the unknown is a factor: McCarthy was a top-10 pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and showed an ability to throw the ball downfield in his short stint.