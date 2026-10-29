Gift Monday aims to push Boston Legacy toward NWSL title after Spirit final run

Gift Monday says she wants to help expansion side Boston Legacy contend for an NWSL championship next season, after reaching the title game in her first year in the league with Washington Spirit, according to ESPN.

Monday started Washington’s 1-0 loss to Gotham FC in the 2025 championship match, which was decided by Rose Lavelle’s 80th-minute goal, ESPN reported. Now moved to Boston, she believes the Legacy can reach similar heights despite the club competing in its inaugural NWSL season.

“It’s not impossible,” Monday told ESPN. She added that the timeline is ambitious but realistic: “I think it is accomplishable. I think we have the same dreams and we’re going to try to achieve them next season,” according to ESPN.

Monday arrives in Boston having scored twice during Washington’s 2025 playoff run and finishing her stint with the Spirit with 12 goals and three assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, ESPN reported. Boston acquired her in a trade and signed her to a five-year contract running through December 2030.

Stability and the club’s stated commitment to her development factored into the long-term deal, Monday said. “For me to sign a five-year contract, the first thing was having a guarantee of stability, and secondly, it is because I actually love the mission of the team,” she told ESPN. She also said the Legacy emphasized support for her growth “as a player, as a person, and also as a brand,” which influenced her decision.

Monday described the move as a desire for a new challenge, and Washington coach Adrian Gonzalez characterized recent exits, including Monday and midfielder Croix Bethune, as mutually agreed decisions. “The player has a lot to say in these trades, and we always respect players’ decisions,” Gonzalez said, according to ESPN. Monday also acknowledged that leaving relationships in Washington has not been easy, ESPN reported.