GM meetings spotlight priorities as lockout looms over 2026 offseason

With an MLB lockout looming, executives from all 30 front offices met this week in Las Vegas for the annual general managers meetings, according to ESPN MLB reporters Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez and Jesse Rogers. The gatherings provided teams’ first public outline of priorities for a winter already described as unique, with discussions ranging from a pursuit of top free agent ace Tarik Skubal to the logistical questions clubs face if a lockout begins.

The Baltimore Orioles entered the meetings confronting the reality that their touted position-player core has not delivered a return to the postseason for a second straight year. The club added Pete Alonso last offseason and he emerged as Baltimore’s best player in 2026 by a large margin, but the roster still needs more production and development, general manager Jared Banner said. The Orioles dealt catcher Adley Rutschman to the Red Sox at the trade deadline and are weighing whether to add another veteran bat or move on from pieces of the existing nucleus. Baltimore also plans to address its rotation: Trevor Rogers is set to reach free agency and the club is eyeing a midrotation starter rather than targeting Skubal or the top tier of free-agent pitchers.

The Boston Red Sox identified offense as their primary area of need entering the winter. President of baseball operations Craig Breslow said the pitching staff should be strong again, particularly with Garrett Crochet expected back and healthy in 2027, but the lineup must score more runs. Boston acquired first baseman Willson Contreras last offseason and he produced a career year with a .901 OPS and a 151 wRC+, third best in the majors in 2026. Wilyer Abreu (112 wRC+) and Ceddanne Rafaela (110 wRC+) contributed, yet the club finished 23rd in runs and 26th in homers, prompting the front office to hunt for additional power before the anticipated lockout, Breslow said.

The New York Yankees are focused first on filling several coaching vacancies after bench coach Brad Ausmus left to manage the Houston Astros, hitting coach James Rowson was dismissed and catching coach Tanner Swanson took a bench coach post with the Seattle Mariners. Former Astros manager Joe Espada is among candidates for bench coach and former Dodgers co-hitting coach Aaron Bates is among candidates for hitting coach, sources told ESPN. On the roster side, closer David Bednar has until Nov. 17 to accept a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer; if he declines, he would be expected to draw multiyear interest. The Yankees have shown interest in left-hander Adrian Morejon if Bednar signs elsewhere, according to ESPN.