Goalkeepers’ informal union provides support after high-profile errors

United States goalkeeper Matt Freese appeared devastated after a mistake that allowed Belgium to make it 3-1 in a 4-1 loss, and said he was “obviously disappointed for my involvement and error and judgment on the third goal,” according to ESPN. He added he was proud of his teammates and wished “that obviously that moment was different,” ESPN reported.

Antonín Kinsky’s Tottenham Hotspur debut lasted 17 minutes after he lost his footing and passed the ball directly to Julián Álvarez for Atletico Madrid’s third goal in a UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first leg, ESPN recounted. Kinsky lay on the ground before manager Igor Tudor substituted him two minutes later; Spurs went on to lose 5-2, and teammates gave him consolatory pats as he left the field, according to ESPN.

Former Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posted on X and Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois sent Kinsky a message on Instagram, ESPN reported. Netherlands great Edwin van der Sar told ESPN that goalkeeping can be “lonely,” noting the visible difference of wearing a different-colored jersey and saying “we’ve all had moments like Kinsky’s.”

Millwall and New Zealand goalkeeper Max Crocombe told ESPN there is “a duty between goalkeepers to look after each other.” Crocombe, who started all three of New Zealand’s matches at the World Cup, and Ipswich loanee Cieran Slicker described strategies for coping with online reaction, including blocking social media, ESPN said. Slicker recalled his mother replying to Facebook comments after an early mistake and Crocombe said he sometimes waits “a couple of days before messaging” a keeper who has had a poor game, according to ESPN.

ESPN reported that the so-called “goalkeepers’ union” generates widespread empathy because “everyone’s been there” and “everyone’s made their mistakes,” but noted the support is not unconditional. Ultimately, all goalkeepers aim to be the No. 1 and, at times, the bond can fracture, ESPN said.