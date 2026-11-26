The UEFA Champions League presents a mix of sense and nonsense at the moment, with Real Madrid the only perfect team remaining, AS Roma showing one of the competition’s best displays yet sitting 25th, and unexpected placement for traditional powers. Arsenal are ranked below Real Betis while Bayern Munich trail Club Brugge, and Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Liverpool occupy spots among the top five — as do debutants Como, according to ESPN.

Domestic tables offered similar surprises. Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth sit in the Premier League’s top five while Manchester United find themselves in the relegation zone. Newly promoted Racing Santander are seventh in LaLiga and Villarreal are 14th. Lazio lead Serie A amid protests from supporters over what ESPN described as incompetent ownership.

Goals were a central theme from Champions League Matchday 5. The round produced 47 goals in 18 matches, an average of 1.31 per team in those fixtures, and 22 of 36 teams managed either zero or one goal. That left the overall competition scoring average at a still-high 1.88 goals per team, according to ESPN.

Scoring has also risen across several domestic leagues. Early-season increases cited by ESPN included a 7.8% rise in Ligue 1, 8.0% in the Bundesliga, 10.0% in LaLiga, 20.1% in the Eredivisie and 23.9% in Serie A. Across the five major leagues sampled (LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie), goals per team rose 13.6% from 1.43 to 1.62, with open-play scoring up from 0.83 to 0.97.

Serie A showed the most pronounced jump, with goals per team increasing 31% from 1.21 to 1.59 and open-play goals rising from 0.82 to 1.21. ESPN cited two primary drivers: officials are calling fewer fouls, allowing more continuous play, and teams are generating more effective and aggressive passing. Passes per possession rose 4% in the five-league sample, line-breaking passes were up 12% and passes breaking two lines increased 23%.

Defensive dynamics have shifted as well. High turnovers increased 3% across the sample (9% in Serie A), shots from ball recoveries rose 13%, and errors leading to shots have also increased, contributing to a more open, goal-rich environment, according to ESPN.