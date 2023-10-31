Golden State Warriors’ Depth Shines in Dominant Victory

A Display of Depth

After Chris Paul praised the Golden State Warriors for their depth, they wasted no time in proving him right. Despite missing Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors displayed their deep bench strength with a resounding 130-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Coach Steve Kerr's trust in his reserves paid off handsomely.

Warriors’ Versatile Lineup: A Team Effort Without Key Players

The Warriors showcased their versatility, using a lineup that featured 10 different players, with none of them playing fewer than 13 minutes. Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis were given the opportunity for extended NBA action and delivered efficient performances.

Balanced Minutes for Veterans

Despite having a roster with veteran players, none of them were overworked, as no player logged more than 30 minutes. Stephen Curry led the charge with a game-high 42 points, but the balanced approach allowed the Warriors to maintain their dominance.

Steph’s Brilliance and Team Cohesion

Stephen Curry’s 42-point performance was undeniably brilliant, but what excited him even more was the team’s cohesiveness and early-season chemistry. The Warriors have displayed excellent shooting, the ability to mix and match lineups, and Chris Paul’s seamless integration into the second unit, strengthening the team’s depth.

Kerr’s Strategic Move: Paul’s Influence on the Second Unit

Coach Steve Kerr’s decision to move Chris Paul from the starting lineup to the bench in favor of Draymond Green proved to be pivotal. It allowed Paul to orchestrate the non-Steph minutes with a second unit that included Gary Payton II, Dario Sarić, and the two talented rookies.

Exciting Rookies’ Performance

Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis showcased their potential and impressed with their play. In this game, they combined for 18 points and 17 rebounds, with Jackson-Davis also contributing four blocks in just 20 minutes on the court. Paul’s influence and their anticipation and simplicity in their play were evident.

Paul’s Pilot-Like Leadership

Chris Paul’s influence on the game was likened to that of a pilot, calling plays and ball screens while still at half court. His ability to make the game easy for his teammates, whether playing with Stephen Curry or the second unit, was a crucial factor in the Warriors’ impressive victory.

The Golden State Warriors' performance showcased their incredible depth and versatility, making them a formidable force in the NBA. Their ability to win convincingly without key players is a testament to their team chemistry and the impact of veterans like Chris Paul.