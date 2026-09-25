Goose slides on Dodger Stadium field; other animal interruptions recalled

Fans at Dodger Stadium watched a goose fly onto the field and slide stomach-first during Wednesday’s game, briefly becoming part of the action, according to the report. Play resumed after the bird’s appearance, and the incident was one of several recent examples of animals interrupting sporting events.

The account noted that this was not the first time an animal intrusion captured attention. A sportswriter’s dog once ran onto the field during a Georgia football game, and San Antonio has experienced multiple bat encounters, the report said.

Other recent incidents include a goose that patrolled the field during the bottom of the third inning of a Cubs game against the Phillies in Chicago in April 2026; play continued and Cubs first baseman Michael Busch recorded a hit. At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Lago di Tesero, a Czechoslovakian wolfdog named Nazgul escaped an owner’s sight and ran onto the cross-country homestretch during a preliminary qualifying race. Croatian skier Tena Hadzic, 21, said, “I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating?'” after encountering the dog on course.

Squirrels also have made repeated appearances. During a 2025 Yankees-Red Sox game in New York, a squirrel emerged behind home plate, paused at a player’s left foot and later scampered along the right-field line. In 2025 in Detroit a squirrel ran around the outfield and climbed into the Tigers’ bullpen during the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants. In 2024, a squirrel interrupted an SEC game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, running to the end zone and into the tunnel.

Other examples cited included a snake that slithered through the course during the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship in Charlotte, a bunny that ran through a college baseball game at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma, in 2025, an insect that interrupted the 2024 US Open quarterfinal between Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov, and a raccoon that caused a brief stoppage at Subaru Park during a 2024 match between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, according to the report.