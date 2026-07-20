Grading Africa’s World Cup teams and one key question for each

With the FIFA World Cup concluded after six weeks and Spain defeating Argentina in the final, the tournament proved historic for African nations. A record 10 teams from the continent started the expanded 48-team event and nine of those 10 reached the round of 32, including a record-breaking Cape Verde and a come-from-behind South Africa, according to ESPN.

Morocco — B. The Atlas Lions reached the quarterfinals, reinforcing that their 2022 run to the semifinals was no one-off, but their one-sided elimination by France in Boston underscored the gap that remains with the global elite. Morocco matched Brazil and negotiated the Netherlands but struggled to trouble France, and injuries to Nayef Aguerd, Abde Ezzalzouli and Ismael Saibari exposed a lack of depth. The side possesses strong infrastructure, a sizable diaspora pipeline, technical quality and tournament experience, and coach Mohamed Ouahbi is seen as a fitting figure to harness those assets. The central question is how Morocco improve their offensive options to join the absolute top tier, according to ESPN.

Senegal — D. The Lions progressed to the knockout stage for a second straight World Cup despite losing their first two group games, only to be eliminated after surrendering a 2-0 lead to Belgium with four minutes remaining. Their tournament has become a broader national controversy involving coach Pape Thiaw’s contract, catering complaints, tensions between players and the technical staff, accusations of unprofessionalism within the federation and even charter flights reportedly failing to arrive in Seattle to return the delegation. Thiaw subsequently lost his job, while reports say the sports ministry balked at the payoff and federation president Abdoulaye Fall publicly questioned the team doctor’s role. The episode has prompted calls for a deeper structural review of the federation, even as Senegal still possess a strong player pool, according to ESPN.

Egypt — A. The Pharaohs won their first ever World Cup match and advanced from the group for the first time, then beat Australia to set up a dramatic Last 16 meeting with Argentina. They lost that tie 3-2 amid controversial refereeing decisions that many felt went against them. Mohamed Salah did not score or assist in Egypt’s final three games but was influential against Australia and remains the country’s principal attacking reference. With Salah set to be 38 by the next World Cup, the key question is how long he will continue with the national team and what comes next for Egypt, according to ESPN.