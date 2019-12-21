in NBA

Grizzlies News: Ja Morant Barely Misses Legendary Poster Dunk

Rookie sensation narrowly missed a legendary dunk over Kevin Love

May 16, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Ja Morant after speaking to the media during day one of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest Multisport Complex. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Pick Ja Morant has been nothing short of excellent in his rookie season, but on Friday night he just barely missed a chance to put himself in that legendary category.

Morant leaped over and almost cleared 6’10” Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, clipping his leg, and extended for what would’ve been a Vince Carter-esque slam. But he didn’t quite make it.

Think about it like this, we’re talking about a missed dunk attempt. If he would’ve made that dunk, the whole basketball world might have exploded. People almost immediately started drawing comparisons to Vince Carter’s Olympic dunk over the 7’2 Frederick Weis in 2000, with the main difference being that Carter actually scored and sent fans into a frenzy.

“I slid over on him and he took off,” Love said about the dunk attempt. “I knew he was athletic, but damn…I was so glad he missed that dunk.”

Despite almost getting the dunk of the decade, Morant struggled with his scoring in Friday night’s 107-114 loss to Cleveland. He finished with only eight points while shooting 36% from the field, but he contributed to the offense in other ways with 11 assists and five rebounds.

It seems like Love and the Cavaliers got the last laugh in this one.

Written by Andres Soto

