The Red Sox are committed to putting it behind them. The first step in that direction was a grind-it-out victory over the Guardians by a score of 3-1 on a cloudy Monday night at Fenway Park.

It was in no way annoying that there was a 38-minute rain delay. To achieve a win that would have pushed them back over.500 at 49-48, manager Alex Cora’s club would have continued to play all night. Despite its recent problems, Boston is only three games down with 65 games remaining in the American League Wild Card race. This is despite a recent wave of injuries that have occasionally rendered the lineup and rotation practically unrecognisable. But before the game, the team’s attitude shifted, and everyone gave their best efforts.