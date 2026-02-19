Guardians Pitchers Clase and Ortiz Plead Not Guilty in Federal Fraud Case

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Carlos Ortiz have pleaded not guilty in federal court to a rewritten indictment connected to an alleged pitch‑rigging scheme involving sports bettors. The case, which had been scheduled for a spring trial, is now expected to be delayed until October, according to comments made by a federal judge on Wednesday.

In the latest court appearance, prosecutors outlined updated charges in the revised indictment, and both players formally entered not guilty pleas. The rewritten filing reflects the government’s current theory of the case, which centers on accusations that the pitchers colluded with outside bettors to influence game-related outcomes. Specific details of the alleged conduct, including dates, games, or particular on‑field actions, were not fully described in the brief court update made public Wednesday.

The judge indicated that the volume of evidence, anticipated legal motions, and scheduling issues for the parties and the court made a postponement of the trial date likely. While no new firm date was announced in open court, the judge signaled that October is the target for the rescheduled proceedings. Until then, pretrial activity is expected to continue, including discovery, motion practice, and potential hearings related to evidentiary issues and the scope of the charges.

Clase and Ortiz remain presumed innocent as the case moves forward. Their attorneys have previously indicated they intend to contest the accusations and challenge the government’s interpretation of the evidence. Prosecutors, for their part, have continued to refine the charges, as reflected in the rewritten indictment, which replaced an earlier version but stays focused on alleged fraudulent conduct tied to sports wagering.

The Cleveland Guardians organization has not publicly detailed any internal findings related to the matter. As of Wednesday’s hearing, there was no formal update from Major League Baseball on potential discipline or ongoing league investigations, beyond the sport’s general rules prohibiting gambling-related misconduct by players and team personnel. Any league action typically follows the conclusion of legal proceedings or the development of a more complete factual record.

The case will now proceed through the federal system’s pretrial phase, with October emerging as the tentative window for a jury trial. Further developments are expected as the court addresses motions and clarifies the precise contours of the charges against Clase and Ortiz in the coming months.