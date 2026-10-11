Guardians Taunt White Sox on Social Media After ALDS Clincher

The Cleveland Guardians completed a three-game winning streak to erase an early 0-2 deficit and advance to the American League Championship Series, topping the Chicago White Sox in a decisive Game 5 on Saturday night. The victory featured a strong start by Gavin Williams and a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning by José Ramírez.

After the result was final, the Guardians took to their social channels and in the clubhouse to needle their division rival. The team reposted footage from a prior workout at Chicago’s Rate Field — where the stadium speakers played “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men while Cleveland trailed the series 2-0 — and countered after the comeback by saying it was time to play Semisonic’s “Closing Time,” according to the Guardians’ account.

The social-media posting spree continued. The Guardians shared a graphic of dirty socks in a laundry bin with a caption saying they had already removed some Sox and might need to toss the rest, added a Spirit Halloween banner to Rate Field and posted a video of a ‘L’ train decorated with a “stand guard” message. The team also mimicked the White Sox’s pregame ritual during clubhouse celebrations.

Cleveland’s comeback was fueled on the mound by Williams and at the plate by Ramírez’s fourth-inning shot, which provided the decisive margin in the series-clinching contest. The win gives the Guardians league bragging rights and sends them to the ALCS.

The Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series, with Game 1 scheduled for Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. A spot in the World Series is at stake in the next round.