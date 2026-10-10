Guimarães strike earns Arsenal 2-1 as Premier League resumes under Man City cloud

Bruno Guimarães’ 70th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 victory for Arsenal over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on the first Premier League matchday since Manchester City were found guilty on 114 counts of breaching the league’s financial rules. City have announced plans to appeal the verdict, leaving the competition in a state of uncertainty as the season continues.

The verdict has cast doubt over the title race: Arsenal sit as reigning champions and are seen as favorites should City face heavy sanctions, but City remain confident their appeal will preserve the existing order. The result on Saturday both narrowed Arsenal’s deficit to City in the table and underscored the wider questions hanging over the campaign.

Arsenal struggled for rhythm early. Kai Havertz’s 21st-minute header, comfortably saved by James Trafford, was the side’s first attempt of note — their longest such drought at home in a Premier League game since a year earlier. The Gunners were flagged offside four times inside the opening 16 minutes, while a combination of misplaced passes and the Saturday lunchtime kickoff contributed to a subdued atmosphere. Injuries and the long international break, which kept Declan Rice out for almost three weeks and saw others pick up knocks, were cited as additional factors.

Leeds took a deserved lead on 55 minutes when Gabriel Gudmundsson’s left-wing cross was not cut out by David Raya and James Justin finished high. Arsenal replied through Riccardo Calafiori, whose close-range finish marked his fifth goal involvement in 10 appearances for club and country this season.

Guimarães came off the bench as part of a triple change with Jurriën Timber and Viktor Gyökeres and produced the decisive moment after Martin Ødegaard fed Declan Rice. Rice’s back-flick found Guimarães on the edge of the area and he finished low past Trafford. The three substitutes were part of summer recruitment said to total £176 million in transfer fees, with later introductions including Piero Hincapié (£34 million) and Mikel Merino (£32 million). The changes were presented as a response to Arsenal’s 3-0 loss at Brighton in their previous match.