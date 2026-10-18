Gyökeres weighing January exit from Arsenal as clubs pursue defensive reinforcements

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres is reportedly prepared to seek a move in January in search of more regular playing time, according to TEAMtalk. The Sweden international joined the Gunners from Sporting CP for about £55 million just over a year ago, but has made only three Premier League appearances this season — all from the bench — after scoring 21 goals for Arsenal across all competitions last campaign. Atletico Madrid and clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain have been named as possible destinations.

Manchester United are ready to act in the winter window to strengthen their defense, Sky Sports reports. The club is understood to be pursuing centre-backs and left-backs after improving their forward line and midfield in the previous two summers, though it remains unclear what funds will be available amid pressure following a difficult start to the season.

Liverpool have shown interest in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu as a January option, Football Insider says. The 26-year-old — capable of playing at centre-back and right-back — is under contract with Juventus until 2029 and has featured in every game this season, factors that could complicate any transfer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among a number of English clubs tracking 17-year-old Oliver Mansson, TEAMtalk reports. The IFK Goteborg midfielder has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, 13 of them in the Allsvenskan, and is contracted to Goteborg until 2028. Mansson cannot officially move to the Premier League until next August, when he turns 18.

AC Milan are monitoring defensive options after Matteo Gabbia suffered a torn hamstring that will sideline him for at least three months, Calciomercato reports. The outlet says contact has been made regarding Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio, for whom Sporting would reportedly demand in excess of €40 million, and that Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae has also been identified as a potential option.

Other reported links include Tottenham and AC Milan tracking Freiburg forward Yuito Suzuki, valued at about €28 million (Ekrem Konur); Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes being monitored by PSG and Real Madrid (Ekrem Konur); Tottenham expressing no present concern over James Maddison’s contract situation (Football Insider); Juventus reportedly eyeing Folarin Balogun for January (TMW); and Benfica showing interest in Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul with a potential fee in the €50–60 million range (Sport).