Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway edged Senegal 3-2 on Monday, leaving the Lions of Teranga on the brink of elimination from the FIFA World Cup, according to the report. Senegal can now only hope to finish third in Group I and must rely on other results to go their way.

Senegal received a boost from Ismaïla Sarr, who also scored twice, but his brace proved insufficient as the team succumbed to defeat, compounding their tournament woes, according to the report.

There was partial consolation for African sides as Algeria claimed a 2-1 victory over Jordan. Amine Gouiri struck late to hand Algeria a lifeline after the side recovered from their earlier defeat to Lionel Messi’s Argentina, according to the report.

Tuesday’s schedule features an eagerly anticipated meeting between England and Ghana, with the clash expected to highlight several tactical and selection questions. The report pointed to the need to resolve the Jordan Ayew dilemma and highlighted other areas of focus as Ghana prepare to face England.

The report also noted Lionel Messi’s continued impact in the tournament, saying he picked up from where he left off after the Algeria match and made more history against Austria. Other group-stage meetings include DR Congo facing Colombia on Tuesday, according to the report.