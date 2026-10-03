Haaland favors Spain over Arsenal; Barcelona still tracking Tresoldi

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland prefers a move to Spain rather than a switch to Arsenal, reports TEAMtalk. The Norway forward’s camp has identified 2027 as a possible departure date from the Etihad following news of the club’s financial charges, even though his current contract runs until 2034, according to TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk adds that Barcelona and Real Madrid would both be in contention should Haaland become available, with Barcelona aiming to position themselves as frontrunners for his signature.

Barcelona remain interested in Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi after monitoring him over the summer, Sport reports. The Catalan club instead signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal this summer but could consider a move for the 22-year-old Germany U21 international in a future window.

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma as contract extension talks have reportedly stalled, according to TEAMtalk. Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi is said to want a reunion with Mitoma, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool as his deal enters its final 18 months.

Juventus are reportedly targeting Brentford right back Michael Kayode as part of defensive reinforcements, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri have followed Kayode since his youth moves and are also considering Fiorentina midfielder Cher Ndour and Borussia Dortmund youngster Samuele Inácio.

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is open to a return to Serie A ahead of January, Calciomercato reports. Inter, Atalanta and Lazio are monitoring the Italy international, who is seeking more regular first-team opportunities after limited chances at Anfield.