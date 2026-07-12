Norway’s run at the World Cup ended in Miami with a 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to England, when midfielder Jude Bellingham scored twice. Controversy over whether England’s opening goal was helped by the ball striking an aerial camera became one of the tournament’s lingering storylines.

Erling Haaland finished the tournament with seven goals, equaling Poland’s Grzegorz Lato for the most goals in a World Cup debut. His scoring included a late winner against Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 and both goals in a 2-1 Round of 16 victory over Brazil. Norway played all six of their games in the United States under coach Stale Solbakken.

Solbakken praised his striker after the Ivory Coast game, saying, “He’s the greatest goal scorer in the world,” according to postmatch remarks cited in the original report. A source close to Haaland told reporters the forward’s personality and humor have helped him “completely explode the internet” and elevated him to a “new level of fame.”

Haaland’s online following surged during the tournament. His YouTube channel passed 3 million subscribers during Norway’s quarterfinal loss after reaching 2 million just 12 days earlier, a roughly 50% increase in two weeks. Sources told ESPN that a behind-the-scenes documentary filmed in the U.S. also saw rapid viewership growth, with the first episode drawing about 2.3 million viewers and a more recent episode registering about 8 million viewers three days after release, according to ESPN.

The Norwegian team made an impression beyond individual performances. Images of Haaland celebrating and of the squad’s fans and players performing the so-called “Viking Row” — from promotional appearances such as a team photo in Viking battle gear aboard a wooden longship to choreographed fan displays — became recurring visuals of the tournament. Norway’s blend of on-field results and off-field moments left a memorable imprint on this World Cup.