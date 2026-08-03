Halftime confrontation sparks Philippines’ comeback; Thailand clash next

TARLAC, Philippines — A heated halftime confrontation has been credited with sparking the Philippines’ 4-1 recovery against Laos at the 2026 ASEAN Championship, captain Daisuke Sato said to ESPN. The team entered the break frustrated after failing to dominate despite facing a ten-man Laos side for much of the first half, and coming off a shock 4-1 opening loss to Myanmar.

Sato said there were no excuses for the first-half performance and described a frank dressing-room exchange in which players challenged one another to raise standards. He said emotions ran high at halftime and the message was simple: stop talking, stop making excuses, and use the remaining 45 minutes to show character and responsibility for the shirt.

The response on the field was immediate. The Philippines produced four second-half goals to overturn the deficit and revive their campaign. Sato, who returned to the national team earlier this year after several seasons away, scored the fourth goal by rising to meet a pinpoint free kick from Kenji Nishioka, a moment he said was especially meaningful given his bond with the younger player.

The captain’s role has taken on added significance as the squad blends experienced campaigners with emerging talent. Sato’s leadership and the late resurgence have bolstered belief ahead of a key group-stage meeting with Thailand, the tournament’s record seven-time champions.

Winger Javier Mariona, speaking at a Monday pre-match news conference, said the 4-1 win over Laos left the squad feeling more positive going into the Thailand match. Mariona added that players and coaches have been discussing ways to exploit space Thailand might leave and that they have a clear game plan for the upcoming fixture. The Philippines previously stunned Thailand 2-1 in the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Championship semifinals, recording their first competitive victory over the War Elephants.