Harbaugh, McDaniel address why Chargers RB Omarion Hampton’s snaps have fallen

When the Los Angeles Chargers selected Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the expectation was a three- or four-down runner who fit Jim Harbaugh’s physical approach. Hampton’s rookie year was disrupted by a fractured left ankle and a late right-ankle injury, but he still totaled 545 yards and a team-high four rushing touchdowns when on the field.

Usage for Hampton has decreased this season after a 40-snap, career-high 23-carry outing in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. His offensive snaps fell to 20 in Week 5 at Denver — the fewest among the Chargers’ backs that game, compared with Kimani Vidal’s 26 and Keaton Mitchell’s 21. He played 27 snaps in Week 3 at Buffalo and 22 snaps versus Seattle. Hampton had a costly fumble against the Raiders, his second of the season.

Harbaugh defended Hampton’s play while explaining the rotation. He said Hampton is “playing extremely well in all phases” and called the three-back group “outstanding,” adding that the rotation represented what the staff believes is best for the team. Harbaugh also emphasized his continued faith in Hampton, saying, “I can’t make the statement more emphatic. It’s not because I’ve lost any faith in [Omarion] at all.”

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel framed the snap distribution as a function of game flow and weekly assessment. McDaniel, who compared Hampton to Hall of Famer Terrell Davis when hired, said the running back room is a “strength” and that using three backs forces defenses to prepare for multiple skill sets. “I’m assessing each week what our players are good at because I’m getting new information,” McDaniel said, calling the approach “very fluid” and “not an attack on any one individual.”

Statistically, Hampton’s workload through five games is similar to last season: 73 carries for 271 yards this year compared with 66 carries for 314 yards as a rookie. NFL Next Gen Stats lists his rush-success rate at 37 percent this year, down from 42 percent in 2025. Hampton remains listed as the starter, though the Chargers’ investment in a first-round pick contrasts with Vidal being a 2024 sixth-rounder and Mitchell arriving as a free agent in March.