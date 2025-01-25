Harris English Wins Farmers Insurance Open 2025

Harris English captured his first victory of the season by winning the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025. English edged out a competitive field with a final round 66 (-6), finishing at -15 under par and holding off a late charge from Collin Morikawa and Max Homa.

Final Round Recap

English entered the final day trailing the leaders by two strokes, but his composure and sharp iron play helped him surge ahead. He carded four birdies on the front nine, including a 30-foot putt on the par-3 8th hole.

Heading into the back nine, English remained steady while other contenders faltered. Morikawa made a late push with birdies on holes 15 and 17, but English responded with a clutch up-and-down for par on the 18th to seal the win.

Final Leaderboard

Harris English – -15 (66-69-70-66) Collin Morikawa – -14 (68-70-67-69) Max Homa – -13 (70-68-68-69) Xander Schauffele – -12 (67-71-69-69) Rory McIlroy – -11 (69-70-67-71)

Key Performances

Harris English: Flawless putting performance , making 92% of putts inside 10 feet , and hitting 14 of 18 greens in regulation in the final round.

, making 92% of putts inside , and hitting in the final round. Collin Morikawa: Nearly forced a playoff with a birdie on 17 , but a missed putt on the final hole cost him the title.

Nearly forced a playoff with a , but a missed putt on the final hole cost him the title. Max Homa: Consistent all week, finishing with four straight rounds under 70.

Statistical Highlights

Driving Accuracy: Harris English: 78% Field Average: 64%

Greens in Regulation: Harris English: 82% Field Average: 71%

Putts Per Round: Harris English: 27 Field Average: 30



Takeaways

Harris English’s first win since 2021 signals a strong start to the season and a return to form.

signals a strong start to the season and a return to form. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa continue to show consistency and remain top contenders in upcoming tournaments.

continue to show consistency and remain top contenders in upcoming tournaments. Torrey Pines once again proved to be a challenging venue, testing players’ shot-making ability and mental toughness.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

For more PGA Tour recaps, player insights, and expert analysis, subscribe to our updates. Stay tuned as the season progresses toward the next major championship!