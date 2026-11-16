Harrison offers Nunes rematch at 145; Gane linked to Volkov next

Two UFC champions defended their belts atop the UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, but the outcomes left each titleholder in markedly different spots. Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane defeated Josh Hokit by unanimous decision in the main event, while women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison submitted Amanda Nunes in Round 4 of the co-main.

Gane now stands positioned to face a short list of contenders, several of whom were ranked ahead of Hokit in ESPN’s divisional rankings entering the weekend, according to the article. The piece identified Alexander Volkov as the most sensible next challenger; Volkov is 7-1 in his past eight fights and suffered the only loss in that span to Gane via split decision in 2024.

The article also listed Tom Aspinall as a wild-card opponent for Gane if Aspinall is cleared to return from an eye injury. The matchup with Aspinall would move up the list immediately if medical clearance and a comeback take place.

Hokit, meanwhile, was singled out as a logical opponent for Alex Pereira. Pereira is scheduled to face Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 in December; the article suggested that, win or lose, a matchup between Pereira and Hokit makes sense next for the rising contender. Pavlovich was offered as an alternate possibility depending on how December’s fight and Gane’s next title defense unfold.

Harrison’s path appears narrower. The article noted she offered Nunes a rematch at featherweight during fight week, calling a 145-pound rematch the only viable option for both fighters. The piece argued there is little at 135 pounds that merits attention for Harrison or Nunes outside of a second meeting, and mentioned Valentina Shevchenko as a potential exception while noting size differences between Harrison and Shevchenko.

Overall, the article portrayed Gane as having several plausible next opponents, while Harrison — despite the big win — appears to have limited choices moving forward.