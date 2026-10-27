Harry Kane crowned 2026 Ballon d’Or after record-scoring year

LONDON — Harry Kane was awarded the 2026 Ballon d’Or at the London Palladium, about nine miles from his Leytonstone birthplace, joining an elite group of recent winners. At the ceremony he sat beside Lamine Yamal, with last year’s winner Rodri one place further away.

Less than three hours before the event, the official Ballon d’Or website briefly published profiles naming Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Yamal as winners; the pages were quickly deleted. The ceremony was delayed by 45 minutes with no official reason given, and earlier rain had subsided before the award was announced.

Kane also won the Gerd Müller Men’s Award for Striker of the Year, a prize decided by goals rather than a vote. He scored 73 goals during the Ballon d’Or voting period and received a raucous reception from the crowd when accepting the striker award, saying “Wow, wow, wow” and thanking Tottenham Hotspur for their role in his development.

Since joining Bayern Munich in a €120 million move from Tottenham in 2023, Kane has scored 158 goals in 156 matches. According to Ballon d’Or voting figures, the period considered runs from August 2025 through the World Cup in July, during which Kane scored 73 goals in 65 matches, won the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the German Supercup, and led England to a third-place finish at the World Cup with six goals at the tournament.

Kane’s rise was gradual. He came through Tottenham’s academy and had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City before breaking into Spurs’ first team late in the 2013-14 season. A year later he was named the PFA Young Player of the Year at age 21. In 2017 he was on FIFA’s 24-man shortlist for Best Men’s Player and finished 24th; on Monday he reached the summit of the sport.