Hawks vs Magic Play-In Prediction

Play-In Preview – April 15, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic meet in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, battling for a chance to advance into the postseason field. Both teams had up-and-down regular seasons but come in with dynamic young cores and playoff hopes on the line.

Season Series Recap

Hawks lead season series 2-1

Atlanta won two early meetings, while Orlando secured a tight win at home in March.

Key Matchups

🔥 Trae Young (ATL) vs Jalen Suggs (ORL)

Young remains Atlanta’s engine, capable of taking over games. Suggs will need to limit penetration and keep Orlando’s defense intact.

🔥 Paolo Banchero (ORL) vs De’Andre Hunter (ATL)

Banchero has emerged as a legitimate scoring threat. Hunter’s length and versatility will be tested as he looks to slow down Orlando’s top option.

Team Stats Comparison (Regular Season)

Category Hawks Magic PPG 116.7 111.4 Opp PPG 118.2 108.6 FG% 47.5% 46.0% Rebounds per Game 44.3 45.8

Prediction

Orlando plays elite defense and is better balanced, but Atlanta has playoff-tested guards and late-game shotmakers. Expect a close one, but Trae Young’s experience may tip the scales.

Pick: Hawks 112, Magic 108 MVP Prediction: Trae Young – 28 PTS, 10 AST Best Bet: Over 219.5

What’s Next?

The winner moves on to face the loser of the 7–8 matchup for the final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The loser of this game is eliminated.