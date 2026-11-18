A number of Miami Heat players posted on social media that they received game-themed care packages ahead of Thursday’s release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The packages, attributed to Rockstar Games, PlayStation and luggage maker Rimowa, included custom controllers, consoles and copies of the game.

The gifts arrived in a color scheme matching the Heat’s Vice City pink and black alternate branding. The team has been embracing Vice City imagery for years, a connection that traces back to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which was set in a fictional city inspired by Miami.

The Heat are staging a promotional event tied to the game’s return to Vice City. Wednesday has been designated “A Night in Vice City” at the Kaseya Center, featuring a new court design, themed concessions and other elements tied to the promotion.

Players who posted about the packages included Davion Mitchell, Nick Richards and Tim Hardaway Jr., among others. Mitchell shared the gift on his Instagram story and wrote, “I’m about to deactivate my account because I’m about to lock in,” adding saluting and laughing emojis and the line, “It’s up!!!”

The Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST, with the game scheduled for ESPN.