Heat to host ‘A Night in Vice City’ Nov. 18 at Kaseya Center ahead of GTA VI

The Miami Heat will stage “A Night in Vice City” at the Kaseya Center on Nov. 18, 2026, the night before Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on Nov. 19. The club said it is partnering with Rockstar Games for the lead-in event, calling 2026 its most ambitious Vice City effort yet.

The evening will include a special Vice-themed court and a reimagined edition of the team’s popular alternate uniforms. The Heat also listed “special game night activities” and “unique game night activations” among the planned elements for the event.

According to a news release, the occasion will “transform the Kaseya Center into Vice City — showcasing the Miami-inspired setting of Grand Theft Auto VI — for a first-of-its-kind sports crossover experience.” The statement framed the initiative as a crossover between the franchise’s Miami branding and the game’s setting.

The team kicked off promotion for the event by lighting a “Welcome to Vice City” sign on the roof of the Kaseya Center. The Heat said they will share additional information about “A Night in Vice City” in the coming weeks in coordination with Rockstar Games.

The Heat have been leaning into “Vice City” branding for years, and the Nov. 18 presentation represents an expanded collaboration tied to the GTA VI release. The Heat’s game that night against the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast on ESPN.