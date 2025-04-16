Heat vs Bulls Play-In Prediction: Who Moves On in the East?

The Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls in a high-stakes Eastern Conference Play-In matchup, with the winner advancing to the postseason and the loser going home. Both teams boast playoff-tested veterans, explosive scorers, and pressure-tested coaching staffs.
Season Series Recap
-
Miami leads 2-1 in regular-season meetings
The Heat’s defensive edge helped them win close games earlier in the year, while the Bulls won the most recent matchup behind a strong outing from DeMar DeRozan.
Key Matchups
🔥 Jimmy Butler (MIA) vs DeMar DeRozan (CHI)
Two clutch scorers and leaders face off. Butler’s two-way impact could decide this game, especially in the fourth quarter.
🔥 Bam Adebayo (MIA) vs Nikola Vučević (CHI)
Bam’s mobility and rim protection will be tested against Vučević’s inside-out game. Expect a physical battle on the boards.
Team Comparison (Regular Season Averages)
|Category
|Heat
|Bulls
|Points/Game
|109.7
|112.4
|Opp PPG
|107.9
|113.2
|FG %
|46.8%
|47.2%
|Turnovers/Game
|12.3
|13.1
Prediction
Both teams are evenly matched, but Miami’s defensive identity and postseason pedigree give them the edge in a tight game.
- Pick: Heat 104, Bulls 100
- MVP Prediction: Jimmy Butler – 26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL
- Best Bet: Under 210.5
What’s at Stake?
The winner secures the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will face the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The loser’s season ends.
