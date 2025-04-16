Heat vs Bulls Play-In Prediction: Who Moves On in the East?

The Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls in a high-stakes Eastern Conference Play-In matchup, with the winner advancing to the postseason and the loser going home. Both teams boast playoff-tested veterans, explosive scorers, and pressure-tested coaching staffs.

Season Series Recap

Miami leads 2-1 in regular-season meetings

The Heat’s defensive edge helped them win close games earlier in the year, while the Bulls won the most recent matchup behind a strong outing from DeMar DeRozan.

Key Matchups

🔥 Jimmy Butler (MIA) vs DeMar DeRozan (CHI)

Two clutch scorers and leaders face off. Butler’s two-way impact could decide this game, especially in the fourth quarter.

🔥 Bam Adebayo (MIA) vs Nikola Vučević (CHI)

Bam’s mobility and rim protection will be tested against Vučević’s inside-out game. Expect a physical battle on the boards.

Team Comparison (Regular Season Averages)

Category Heat Bulls Points/Game 109.7 112.4 Opp PPG 107.9 113.2 FG % 46.8% 47.2% Turnovers/Game 12.3 13.1

Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched, but Miami’s defensive identity and postseason pedigree give them the edge in a tight game.

Pick: Heat 104, Bulls 100

MVP Prediction: Jimmy Butler – 26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL

Jimmy Butler – 26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL Best Bet: Under 210.5

What’s at Stake?

The winner secures the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will face the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The loser’s season ends.

