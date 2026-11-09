Heat’s early struggles tied to defensive lapses, trust issues, ESPN reports

The Miami Heat opened the season 4-6 and have been outscored by 53 points through 10 games, according to ESPN. The most recent loss came when the Heat surrendered 138 points to the Los Angeles Lakers, a game that marked Miami’s fourth in its first seven in which the defense allowed at least 125 points. The Lakers scored 79 in the first half of that contest, ESPN reported.

Veteran wing Klay Thompson, who joined Miami after a contract buyout with the Dallas Mavericks and has five All-Star nods and four championships, said the team needed work following the loss. Thompson told ESPN the focus should be on staying “week-to-week” and allowing the team to “jell,” and praised the Heat’s organizational culture.

Despite individual defensive credentials, the roster has not produced consistent results. ESPN noted the Heat rank 25th in defensive rating. The club features a former Defensive Player of the Year in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Six-time All-Defensive selection Bam Adebayo, perimeter defender Andrew Wiggins and point guard Davion Mitchell, whose nickname “Off Night” reflects his on-ball pressure. ESPN reported those accolades have yet to translate into steady team defense through the first three weeks.

Coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the disparity between reputation and performance, saying, “It can’t just be on paper, and it can’t just be reputation,” according to ESPN. Spoelstra also declined to lean on time as an excuse, adding, “The league’s not waiting,” after being asked whether the team simply needed more time to cohere.

Antetokounmpo offered a blunt diagnosis after the loss to the Lakers, telling ESPN, “Right now, we don’t trust one another. We don’t give that extra effort.” He described defensive habits that recur in games, including incomplete closeouts and failures to box out, and emphasized the need for teammates to trust each other on rotations and rebounding.

Those breakdowns are visible in the numbers: opponents are shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range against Miami — third-highest in the league — while the Heat are yielding a league-worst 20.5 open 3s per game and opponents are making an average of 16.4 3-pointers per contest, ESPN reported. The Heat, ESPN added, are not yet pointing fingers.