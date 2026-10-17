Henderson, Premier League’s oldest player, is becoming a key figure for Chelsea

No sooner had referee Paul Tierney put the whistle to his lips than Jordan Henderson was at his shoulder, pointing out that a goal kick had been wrongly awarded as Chelsea sought to close out their Premier League game against Everton. Seconds later Tierney amended his decision and pointed to the corner flag, a minute moment that underlined Henderson’s influence in the match Chelsea won 2-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Pedro Neto scoring both goals.

Henderson’s summer move from Brentford to Chelsea on a free transfer was not widely hailed when it happened, but the 36-year-old is quickly establishing himself as indispensable to Xabi Alonso, particularly with captain Reece James sidelined by a knee injury expected to keep him out for around three months. Alonso said of Henderson after last weekend’s 5-1 win over AFC Bournemouth: “We signed him for everything. If he’s able to score two beauties, we are more than happy for him. But apart from the goals, he’s done many good things. He’s always involved in the action, always giving solutions to teammates.”

Against Everton, Henderson did not score but his central-midfield partnership with Moisés Caicedo provided Chelsea a platform to both supply the attack and preserve a shutout. According to ESPN Global Research, Henderson led all players on the pitch with 20 passes in the final third, 73 touches and 58 accurate passes. The veteran is currently the Premier League’s oldest player at 36 years and four months.

Chelsea’s opening goal came 45 seconds into the second half after Morgan Rogers helped set up Neto, and the visitors sealed the win in stoppage time when Neto tapped in following a Henderson free kick that deflected inside the area. João Pedro had earlier failed to convert a late one-on-one chance against Jordan Pickford, and Everton boss David Moyes was left to contemplate Morgan Rogers remaining on the field after escaping a second yellow card for a first-half challenge on James Garner.

Alonso highlighted the defensive display after the match as Chelsea kept a Premier League clean sheet for the first time in 23 games. The manager said the side needed to “feel like we could win in this way — being solid, being strong, looking in control and going through difficult moments.” Chelsea have also shown a sharp start to halves this season, scoring a league-high six goals in the opening seven minutes of first halves and three goals inside the first four minutes of second halves; they have scored first six times in the Premier League this season, with only Brentford on seven.