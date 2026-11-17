BALTIMORE — The Los Angeles Chargers ended an 0-8 start and notched their first victory since Week 16 of the 2025 season with a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The result was sealed when cornerback Tarheeb Still forced a fumble from Ravens receiver Zay Flowers that Elijah Molden recovered at the Chargers’ 46-yard line with roughly two minutes remaining.

Los Angeles scored on its opening possession and never trailed. The drive covered 63 yards on six plays and was capped by a 22-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Justin Herbert, his first rushing score since Week 9 last season.

The Chargers dominated the line of scrimmage, limiting Baltimore to a season-low 16 rushing yards while gaining 160 on the ground themselves. Derrick Henry was held to 10 yards on 10 carries as Los Angeles held the Ravens to their fewest rushing yards of the season.

Herbert threw a season-low 18 passes, an approach that helped keep him out of harm’s way after he was sacked eight times in last week’s loss, according to Jeff Legwold. Legwold noted Herbert entered the game second in the league with 11 interceptions and also second in sacks allowed with 32.

The Chargers received a lift from wide receiver Tre’ Harris, who had five of Los Angeles’ six first-half receptions and amassed a career-best 86 yards before halftime. Harris finished the game with five catches for 86 yards, providing a needed perimeter boost in the absence of Ladd McConkey (back).

The Ravens fell to 4-6 and suffered what the report called one of the franchise’s most embarrassing home losses, dropping a game to a previously winless opponent. Zay Flowers’ late fumble proved costly; according to ESPN Research, Flowers has three fourth-quarter fumbles over the past two seasons, the most by any wide receiver in that span. The Chargers return home to face the New York Jets on Nov. 22.