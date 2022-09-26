The Governor officially declared September 26 to be a day to honor the UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team of 2022 at the occasion. The UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Jenny Levy, UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham, and middle school and high school lacrosse teams from all throughout the state participated in the event.

The UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team set a school record for victories and concluded the season unblemished with a 22-0 winning record, making them the first unbeaten national champions since 2017. The squad has now won three national championships overall.