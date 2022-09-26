in NCAA Award

Honors for UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team from Governor Cooper

The University of North Carolina women’s lacrosse team was recognized today by Governor Roy Cooper for winning the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse National Championship. Governor Cooper praised the Tar Heel squad for their “incredible never say die resolve” on its journey to the NCAA National Women’s Lacrosse Championship. “Coach Levy and her team merit the highest accolades, and I’m honored to present them with this particular honor today.”

 

The Governor officially declared September 26 to be a day to honor the UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team of 2022 at the occasion. The UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Jenny Levy, UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham, and middle school and high school lacrosse teams from all throughout the state participated in the event.

The UNC Women’s Lacrosse Team set a school record for victories and concluded the season unblemished with a 22-0 winning record, making them the first unbeaten national champions since 2017. The squad has now won three national championships overall.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NCAA places LSU on one-year probation for the behavior of the former assistant