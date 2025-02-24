Houston vs Texas Tech NCAAM Recap

The #5 Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders battled in a crucial Big 12 matchup on February 24, 2025. Houston continued its dominant season, securing a 72-65 victory behind a strong defensive performance and clutch shooting from Jamal Shead and LJ Cryer.

The first half was highly competitive, with both teams trading baskets early. Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs hit three deep three-pointers, but Houston responded with strong interior play from J’Wan Roberts. At halftime, Houston led 34-31.

In the second half, Houston’s defense tightened up, forcing Texas Tech into seven turnovers in a five-minute span. The Cougars stretched their lead to 10 points before the Red Raiders made a late push behind Darrion Williams’ scoring. However, Houston held strong, closing out the game at the free-throw line to secure the win.

Key Performances

Houston Cougars:

Jamal Shead: 18 points, 7 assists, 3 steals.

18 points, 7 assists, 3 steals. LJ Cryer: 16 points, 4 three-pointers.

16 points, 4 three-pointers. J’Wan Roberts: 12 points, 10 rebounds (double-double).

Texas Tech Red Raiders:

Pop Isaacs: 19 points, 4 three-pointers.

19 points, 4 three-pointers. Darrion Williams: 15 points, 8 rebounds.

15 points, 8 rebounds. Warren Washington: 10 points, 6 rebounds.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Houston: 45.8% Texas Tech: 41.2%

Three-Point Shooting: Houston: 38.2% (8/21) Texas Tech: 36.1% (9/25)

Turnovers: Houston: 9 Texas Tech: 15



Takeaways