Elite European soccer in 2026 looks markedly different from the game of the 2010s, with the Premier League increasingly defined by direct attacking, set pieces and long throw-ins. Many high-profile matches have become frenetic, end-to-end affairs, exemplified by the Bayern Munich–Paris Saint-Germain semifinals in last season’s UEFA Champions League, according to the source.

Much of the shift traces to how teams defend without the ball. During the 2010s, top sides often sought to push opponents back while retaining possession and then outnumber defenders in the final third. Zonal marking, in which teams defend space in compact blocks, was a common response to that model, whether deployed deep by coaches such as Max Allegri at Juventus or higher up the pitch by followers of Ralf Rangnick’s methods, according to the source.

At the turn of the 2020s, player (man-to-man) marking began to re-emerge. Clubs including Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have blended man-marking moments into a zonal framework to execute hybrid pressing, switching out of zonal structures in situations that invite swarming. That approach has made slow, patient buildup through the lines more difficult and contributed to a wider embrace of more direct ball progression, according to the source.

The game has also become more physical and intense. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, each Premier League season has recorded faster sprinting and an increase in “high-intensity actions.” Greater availability of off-ball physical data such as running distance and top speed has given scouting departments clearer measures of athleticism, leading clubs to place higher value on players’ physical qualities, according to the source.

Those tactical and physical trends have altered the profile of several positions. Goalkeepers now often need to contribute meaningfully to buildup play as teams face intense man-to-man pressing. Aston Villa’s Zion Suzuki has drawn attention for his passing—quick outlets to center backs and floated long passes to forwards—and for his cross-claiming, even as his shot-stopping has been roughly average. The source notes Suzuki’s post-shot expected-goals figure at minus-0.4 goals prevented per 90 in 2025-26.

Manchester City’s 2025 signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, known for shot-stopping but viewed as an average distributor, briefly suggested a renewed premium on traditional goalkeeping. Yet the prevailing tactical conditions in the 2020s have reinforced the importance of ball-playing keepers who can assist in building out of pressure, according to the source.