On April 27, 2017, the Buffalo Bills traded the No. 10 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, a move that altered the trajectories of both franchises, according to ESPN. The Chiefs moved up to select Patrick Mahomes, while Buffalo received picks Nos. 27 and 91 plus a 2018 first-round selection. Former Bills general manager Doug Whaley recalled getting a message that day: “Don’t get scared now,” ESPN reported.

Whaley told ESPN the Bills were in what he called “quarterback purgatory” at the time and that new coach Sean McDermott was wary of inserting a rookie quarterback who might signal a rebuild. Whaley and advisors believed the 2018 draft would offer more high-end quarterback options, and he said the Bills were willing to use a late first-round pick on a passer only if it came as part of a larger haul. ESPN reported Whaley initially gave other teams seven minutes to beat Kansas City’s offer before calling John Dorsey back to complete the trade.

The capital acquired in the deal, and subsequent draft-night moves made possible by those picks, yielded several foundational players for Buffalo, according to ESPN. The Bills landed two-time All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and wide receiver Zay Jones. The flexibility to wait a year also allowed Buffalo to select Josh Allen with a 2018 first-round pick, a decision ESPN described as instrumental in ending a 17-year playoff drought and launching a new era of sustained success.

With the 10th pick in 2017, the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes, who has since earned two NFL MVP awards, three Super Bowl titles and three Super Bowl MVP honors, according to ESPN. Mahomes has also posted a 4-0 playoff record against Buffalo, per ESPN.

The trade helped create two perennial AFC contenders. In the near-decade since the deal, ESPN reported the Bills have been one of the NFL’s winningest franchises, second only to the Chiefs, and second to Kansas City in playoff games played. The teams meet again in a high-profile matchup, with Buffalo (9-1) hosting Kansas City (8-2) at Highmark Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), ESPN noted.

ESPN contributors Nick Suss and Nate Taylor revisited the circumstances of the trade and its long-term effects on both clubs. The Bills did interview Mahomes at the 2017 combine, but ESPN reported Mahomes said that meeting was the extent of communication between him and Buffalo, while the Chiefs’ interest had been evident through agent conversations at the event.