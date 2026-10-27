How a 72-hour deal sent the Lakers back into family conflict

Bob Iger was aboard his 213-foot sailing superyacht on Aug. 12 when, instead of joining tourists to view a rare solar eclipse, he was working calls from Italy to finalize a surprise $12.5 billion sale of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to interviews with more than a dozen team insiders, league executives and others with intimate knowledge of the transaction.

The rapid deal, completed over a furious 72 hours and involving Iger, investor Josh Kushner and owner Mark Walter, propelled another period of upheaval for a franchise that had already undergone a record-breaking sale the prior year. Insiders say the closing immediately put the team in significant transition, with new ownership evaluating everything and everyone and an overhauled roster reportedly being built around superstar Luka Doncic.

That upheaval has reopened old wounds among the six Buss siblings. Just a year earlier, Jeanie Buss negotiated a sale of the family’s controlling interest to Walter after 46 years of family ownership. Though all six siblings ultimately approved that transaction, the process was contentious, according to several family sources, and did not proceed cleanly.

Younger brothers Joey and Jesse Buss initially had not responded to the vote and pushed to be included in the process, proposing an alternative bid at a lower valuation than the $10 billion Jeanie agreed to with Walter, family sources said. They eventually joined the other four siblings in voting for the sale, but the negotiations left lingering animosity.

Some siblings complained that Jeanie did not open the sale to outside bidders and instead negotiated directly with Walter. Walter already held a 27 percent stake in the franchise and retained the right of first refusal on any sale of the family’s remaining shares, prompting questions among family members about what an open-market auction might have produced, according to multiple family sources.

The relationship deteriorated further when, within two months of closing the sale, the Lakers — with Jeanie’s approval — dismissed Janie, Joey and Jesse from their roles with the franchise. The swift deal this summer has reignited that unresolved round of public bickering, tensions that continue to shadow the team as the season begins, insiders said.