How a humbling defeat to France forced Colombia to rethink before the World Cup

Miami Gardens, full of a large Colombian diaspora, was buzzing when Colombia faced Portugal in a match that the report describes as an exhilarating spectacle despite ending goalless. There was little at stake: wins over Uzbekistan and Congo DR had already secured Colombia’s place in the 2026 World Cup. A loss to Portugal would have sent them to Toronto to face Croatia; any other result set up a clash with Ghana in Kansas City.

Under Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo, Colombia arrived at the tournament off a long unbeaten run that ended in July 2024 at that same Miami Gardens stadium, when Argentina beat them 1-0 after extra time in the Copa América final. That defeat appeared to dent the team’s confidence. When World Cup qualifying resumed, Colombia lost four of five games and went six without a win before sealing qualification with victories over Bolivia and Venezuela in the final rounds, according to the report.

The doubts grew during the March international friendlies. Colombia lost 2-1 to Croatia and then were beaten 3-1 by France, which had handed Brazil a loss days earlier and fielded reserves against Colombia. France were three goals up soon after halftime and, the report adds, could easily have scored many more; Colombia managed a consolation goal. Lorenzo left the matches aware his side had been comprehensively outplayed and that changes were required.

The report says Lorenzo’s core idea had been stable for three years: Luis Díaz on the left, a central striker role for either Luis Suárez or Jhon Córdoba, and James Rodríguez as the veteran playmaker. James, the breakout star of the 2014 World Cup who moved to Real Madrid for €75 million after that tournament, has since had a club career marked by diminishing returns; Minnesota United is the latest stop. Despite limited club minutes, he remained central to Lorenzo’s plans, with his link-up with Díaz and set-piece delivery cited as key attacking assets.

Relying on two strikers and a veteran No. 10, the report notes, places heavy demands on the midfield trio of Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos and Jhon Arias. Against France’s reserves that midfield was overrun, leaving Lorenzo a choice: overhaul the structure or tinker to preserve his original model. That tactical dilemma, the account concludes, added urgency to the Portugal game and the opening World Cup fixtures, where a routine win over Uzbekistan eased pressure and a strong start against Congo DR followed.